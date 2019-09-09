Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Israel Chemicals posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ICL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Israel Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 171,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,724. Israel Chemicals has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 606,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 227,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 858,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

