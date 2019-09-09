iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.08. 28,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,452. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $204.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.