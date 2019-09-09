iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.92, 2,200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

