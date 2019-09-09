iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,497 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

TLT stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $143.20. 14,959,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,807. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

