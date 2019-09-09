iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $94.36 Average PT from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,098. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 30,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

