IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.85

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.85 and traded as high as $69.50. IP Group shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 740,487 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPO. Numis Securities assumed coverage on IP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

