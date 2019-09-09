Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $196.75. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,358. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63.

