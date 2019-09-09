InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.88, approximately 694,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 510,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

Several analysts recently commented on INXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

