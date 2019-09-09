InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.88, approximately 694,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 510,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.
Several analysts recently commented on INXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
