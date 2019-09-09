International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $0.63. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Stem Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

