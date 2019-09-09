International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Speedway were worth $64,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 2,997.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Speedway in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Speedway by 145.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Speedway during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISCA. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. International Speedway has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Speedway stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.99. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. International Speedway Corp has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

