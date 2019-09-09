International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,851 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $381,662. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $120.00. 71,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,493. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

