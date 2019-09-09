Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.70.

IPL stock traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$24.92. 613,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,919. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.