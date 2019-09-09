Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.70.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL stock traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$24.92. 613,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,919. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.