InsurePal Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. InsurePal has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InsurePal

IPL is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co . The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

