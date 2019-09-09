Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $313,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 315,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,612. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 270,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 456,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 145,776 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

