Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 83,067 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $39.58. 7,543,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,175. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

