Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Purchases 23,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00.

SAFE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,492. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $988.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

