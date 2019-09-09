INO COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,617.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00019729 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $365.88 million and $17,617.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

