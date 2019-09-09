Innogy (ETR:IGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.28 ($43.35).

The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26. Innogy has a 52-week low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a 52-week high of €45.79 ($53.24).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

