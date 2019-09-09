Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,821. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

