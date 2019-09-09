INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69, approximately 6,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

