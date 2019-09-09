Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

