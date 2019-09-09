Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,129 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,587. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

