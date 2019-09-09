Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 76,963 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,963 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.74% of Sealed Air worth $115,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

SEE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. 58,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,356. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

