Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $80.10 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $80,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,944. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

