Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 368,743 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,743 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.41% of Darling Ingredients worth $46,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after buying an additional 852,104 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 424,248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $5,932,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,343,000 after acquiring an additional 270,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,871.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 118,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

