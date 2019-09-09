Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 121,079 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,079 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.