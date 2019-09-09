ImageCoin Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $2.52 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,615,641 coins and its circulating supply is 12,615,643 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

