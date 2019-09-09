Hype Token (HYPE) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Hype Token has a market cap of $125,929.00 and $196.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hype Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Hype Token has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hype Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hype Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 50,292,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,611,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io . Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hype Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hype Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.