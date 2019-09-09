Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.93

Shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $16.29. Husqvarna shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

