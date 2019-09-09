Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) Insider Acquires £11,500 in Stock

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) insider Harry D. Hill bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hunters Property PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of $13.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hunters Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

