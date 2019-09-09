Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives $20.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,453. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.