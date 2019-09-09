Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $9.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.22 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $10.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $37.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.86 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.36 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Shares of HON traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.66. 4,430,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

