Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $231.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,086,526. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

