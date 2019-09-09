Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) CEO James M. Harrison Purchases 125,000 Shares

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) CEO James M. Harrison purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00.

Shares of Highway stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Highway Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

