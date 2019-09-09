HgCapital Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HGT stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.10). 256,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.53. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $950.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.75.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £5,978.35 ($7,811.77).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

