Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 60.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIIQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 353,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,052. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

