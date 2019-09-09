Head-To-Head Comparison: Franks International (NYSE:FI) & US Well Services (NYSE:USWS)

Franks International (NYSE:FI) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Franks International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Franks International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franks International and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franks International -11.54% -6.64% -5.74% US Well Services N/A -42.52% -13.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franks International and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franks International 0 2 1 0 2.33 US Well Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franks International currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. US Well Services has a consensus price target of $8.97, suggesting a potential upside of 193.99%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Franks International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franks International and US Well Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franks International $522.49 million 1.90 -$90.73 million ($0.42) -10.48 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.32 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -2.29

US Well Services has higher revenue and earnings than Franks International. Franks International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Well Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

US Well Services beats Franks International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

