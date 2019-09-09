Head-To-Head Comparison: 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eventbrite alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and 58.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 58.com 1 4 3 0 2.25

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.51%. 58.com has a consensus price target of $61.66, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than 58.com.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -23.53% -13.82% -6.56% 58.com 41.67% 25.35% 17.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and 58.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.97 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -12.06 58.com $1.91 billion 4.21 $310.23 million $1.94 28.35

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 58.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

58.com beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.