Haywood Securities Reiterates “$44.00” Price Target for Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSGX. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 130,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,520. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,992 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,467,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,164,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

