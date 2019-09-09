Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

