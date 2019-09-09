Haverford Trust Co. Has $114.71 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,323. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

