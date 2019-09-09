Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.80. Harte Hanks shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million.

In other Harte Hanks news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia acquired 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $102,905.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.