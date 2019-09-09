Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/5/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Market open, HAIN reported mixed F4Q19 (Jun) results, with revenue below consensus, but with non-GAAP GM above consensus, and non-GAAP EPS slightly above expectations. We expect revenue declines into F1H21 due to the removal of SKUs that are unprofitable. However, this should bolster margins, and reposition the company on a path to profitable revenue growth. Management has chosen not to give revenue guidance for FY20 as they have in the past, as it is difficult to predict topline while culling SKUs and conducting a turnaround.””

8/28/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/2/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. 39,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

