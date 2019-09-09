Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading 5.8% Higher

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.12, approximately 2,171,324 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,775,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra set a $16.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,180.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Guess? by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

