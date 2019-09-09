Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 215 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $346.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

