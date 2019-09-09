Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading 10.1% Higher

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.78, 602,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 307,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 107,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,533,246.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 36,761 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $503,993.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $230,204.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

