Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to report sales of $123.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $487.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.74 million to $488.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $499.78 million, with estimates ranging from $491.85 million to $507.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 1,030,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,161.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 573,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 527,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11,402.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 273,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

