GoldMint (MNTP) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $664,690.00 and $309.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00216138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.01267595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.