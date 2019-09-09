GoChain Price Hits $0.0092 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $7.18 million and $168,032.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,058,186,919 coins and its circulating supply is 777,298,237 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, DragonEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

