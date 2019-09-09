Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.79.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.80. 2,512,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,728. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.